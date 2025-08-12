Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 3,338 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.14.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.6%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $489.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $517.09.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

