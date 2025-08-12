Annandale Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

