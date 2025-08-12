Entropy Technologies LP Buys 22,748 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden Trading Down 3.3%

SHOO opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

