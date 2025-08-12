795 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $236.15 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.00 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.58 and a 200 day moving average of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

