CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,472 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CGI Group by 9,881.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CGI Group by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CGI Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CGI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

CGI Group stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CGI Group’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

