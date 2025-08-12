Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 21,189 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

