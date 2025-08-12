Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ATR opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,028. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

