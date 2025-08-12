Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of KBR by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 1,402.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.