Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,309 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AIG opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

