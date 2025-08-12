Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 299.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,209,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of OPCH opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

