Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $20,539,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 51.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 800.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

