Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 19 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVR were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NVR by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $37,942,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,807.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,494.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,351.91.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $120.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

