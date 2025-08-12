Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $635.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.30. The company has a market cap of $601.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

