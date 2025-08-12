Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 1.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

KBWB stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $75.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

