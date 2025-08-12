Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JEPQ opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

