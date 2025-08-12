Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Share Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and traded as low as $41.58. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 4,040,885 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $206,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $207,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

