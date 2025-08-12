PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.81 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.71). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.74), with a volume of 344,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.02. The firm has a market cap of £384.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 167,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,677.39 ($2,253.04). 15.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

