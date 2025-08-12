Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 21,733,959 shares changing hands.

Gfinity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

