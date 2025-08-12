AGF Management Ltd. Has $9.14 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,113 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.0%

KMI opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

