Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,245,000 after buying an additional 172,815 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,944,000 after buying an additional 193,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,500,000 after buying an additional 199,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,780,296. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MMM opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.98. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

