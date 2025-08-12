Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BNGE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 49.16% of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

The First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (BNGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Streaming & Gaming index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies around the globe that are actively involved in content streaming, eSports, and iGaming. BNGE was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

