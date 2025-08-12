Head-To-Head Contrast: First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Chemung Financial 8.19% 10.67% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First NBC Bank and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chemung Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First NBC Bank and Chemung Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemung Financial $150.79 million 1.60 $23.67 million $2.34 21.54

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

