Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.22% of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 2,746.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.