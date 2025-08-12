Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and six have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

NGT opened at C$94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$53.03 and a 12 month high of C$96.62.

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

