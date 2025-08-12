PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

