Covestor Ltd Sells 754 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FRP were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FRP by 4,597.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FRP by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FRP by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FRP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FRP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Price Performance

FRPH opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.05 million, a P/E ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

FRP Company Profile

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 1.14%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

