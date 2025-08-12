Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROBT opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

