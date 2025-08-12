Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 4,170 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,459,000 after purchasing an additional 790,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,678,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,221 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,200,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,163,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

