Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 18,928 Shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter.

HIYS stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

