Brokerages Set Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Target Price at $33.20

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

HOMB opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In related news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Home BancShares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 32.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

