GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of GFL Environmental worth $31,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,411,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,713,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,256 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,203,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,702,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,330,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 212,844 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

