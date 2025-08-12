Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after acquiring an additional 829,212 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invitation Home by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,827,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,221,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after buying an additional 1,463,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,251,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

