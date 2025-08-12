Citigroup Inc. Has $38.21 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $38,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of RY opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

