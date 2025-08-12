Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 21,911 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 278,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 314,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0737 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

