Contrasting Textron (NYSE:TXT) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Textron and Spire Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textron $13.70 billion 1.01 $824.00 million $4.42 17.55 Spire Global $110.45 million 2.68 -$102.82 million ($3.48) -2.74

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Textron has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.0% of Textron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Textron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Textron and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textron 0 6 6 0 2.50 Spire Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

Textron currently has a consensus price target of $92.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Spire Global has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Spire Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Textron.

Profitability

This table compares Textron and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textron 5.80% 14.26% 6.12% Spire Global -98.42% -492.01% -37.32%

Volatility & Risk

Textron has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Textron beats Spire Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircrafts, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment offers unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine crafts, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles. The Industrial segment offers blow-molded solutions, including conventional plastic fuel tanks and pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid vehicle applications, clear-vision systems, plastic tanks for catalytic reduction systems, and battery housing systems for use in electric vehicles primarily to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and golf cars, off-road utility vehicles, powersports products, light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles to golf courses and resorts, government agencies and municipalities, consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial and industrial users. The Textron eAviation segment manufactures and sells light aircraft and gliders with electric and combustion engines; and provides other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. The Finance segment offers financing services to purchase new and pre-owned aviation aircraft and Bell helicopters. Textron Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

