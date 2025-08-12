Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Dover by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 5.5% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Stock Up 1.0%

DOV stock opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.