Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,624 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 202,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $506,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.