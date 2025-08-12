Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) vs. GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Head to Head Comparison

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A GLG Life Tech 498.04% N/A -76.15%

Volatility and Risk

Danone has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $29.63 billion 1.90 $2.19 billion N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.32 N/A

This table compares Danone and GLG Life Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danone and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 1 4 1 0 2.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given GLG Life Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLG Life Tech is more favorable than Danone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danone beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

