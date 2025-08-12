Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of TransUnion worth $45,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $16,002,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $3,259,000.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $353,549 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

