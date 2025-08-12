Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $276.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.71.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

