UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded UbiSoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get UbiSoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UbiSoft Entertainment

UbiSoft Entertainment Trading Up 2.4%

UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of UBSFY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. UbiSoft Entertainment has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UbiSoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.