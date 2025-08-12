Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,087 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $37,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,959,000 after purchasing an additional 845,391 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,451,000 after purchasing an additional 447,457 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 324,262 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

