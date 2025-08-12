Comparing Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -181.34% -116.84% BioAtla N/A -1,177.18% -137.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$4.51 million N/A N/A BioAtla $11.00 million 1.93 -$69.78 million ($1.10) -0.33

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and BioAtla”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alzamend Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla.

Volatility and Risk

Alzamend Neuro has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alzamend Neuro and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alzamend Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,400.00%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,279.31%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than BioAtla.

Summary

Alzamend Neuro beats BioAtla on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

