Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.070 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 34.5%

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 175,866 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 243,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 58.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.