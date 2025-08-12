92,814 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,041,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,263,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

