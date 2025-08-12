C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $440.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.60 and its 200 day moving average is $426.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

