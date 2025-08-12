JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $796.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

