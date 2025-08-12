Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 23.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,568,816.75. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $5,672,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,319,421 shares in the company, valued at $37,418,779.56. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386,653 shares of company stock worth $293,430,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

