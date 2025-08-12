Callan Family Office LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Oracle stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

