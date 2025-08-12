Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.